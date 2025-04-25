Stellantis (STLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Stellantis (STLA) standing at $9.42, reflecting a +0.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had lost 21% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Stellantis in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2025.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $173.26 billion, which would represent changes of -7.84% and -15.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Stellantis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Stellantis possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Stellantis is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.78. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.58 of its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.