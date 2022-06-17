Stellantis (STLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed the most recent trading day at $12.90, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had lost 11.01% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Stellantis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $176.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.2% and +76.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Stellantis is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Stellantis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.25.

We can also see that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

