Stellantis (STLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed the most recent trading day at $18.86, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had lost 9.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.15% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stellantis as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. Stellantis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stellantis has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.47 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.3, so we one might conclude that Stellantis is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, STLA's PEG ratio is currently 0.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.