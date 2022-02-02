Stellantis (STLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stellantis (STLA) closed at $19.90, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had lost 3.25% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stellantis as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Stellantis currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Stellantis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.7.

Also, we should mention that STLA has a PEG ratio of 0.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

