Stellantis' (STLA) Lancia Brand Launches Radical EV Design

In a noteworthy step, Stellantis’ STLA subsidiary Lancia recently unveiled an automotive model sculpture featuring the design that its upcoming models under its 10-year plan will have. Although Lancia has not provided a sneak peek of the future EVs, it provided a glance at the model. The model is undoubtedly poised to capture the market by storm once launched. The decision to go all-electric is a thumping achievement in its 116-year history.



The 10-year strategic roadmap, known as Lancia Renaissance that was laid down in May 2022, aims to introduce three tailor-made Lancia EVs between 2024 and 2028, one every two years to cover 50% of the market. The efficient plan is making steady progress as part of Stellantis’ Dare Forward strategic plan. This is evident in the electrification process that will ensure that the brand sells solely 100% EVs in 2028. The other pillar of Lancia’s Renaissance also focuses on sustainability and the creation of an efficient and innovative distribution model is on the cards. Additionally, the new system ensures maximum use of online sales. The end goal is to make Lancia a credible and accepted brand in the premium vehicle segment in Europe.



The sculpture, known as the Pu+Ra Zero, represents a three-dimensional model that captures the essence of the three EVs that the Stellantis subsidiary intends to deliver under its ambitious strategy. The journey will initiate with an all-electric, redesigned version of the Ypsilon, followed by a Delta EV.



The new Pu+Ra Design showcased the interiors of future Lancia vehicles that will be perfectly consistent with the design of their exteriors. Once on board, the drivers and passengers will experience the typical Lancia elegance, with flamboyant interiors inspired by past icons like the Gamma, Thema and Flavia. Combined, these will bring an atmosphere similar to a typical Italian living room.



Also, Lancia debuted its eighth logo, which, like the sculpture, is described as “Progressive Classic.” It is inspired by the 1957 logo that first debuted on the Flaminia, but it also has many of the brand elements of its century-plus-long history. The lettering itself is entirely new, representing its renaissance into a new, all-electric era.



The company considers the model a work of art blending the past and the future.



Lancia was originally founded in Turin, Italy 1906 as Lancia & C. Fabbrica Automobili by Vincenzo Lancia and Claudio Fogolin. The automaker, in its first 60 years, built combustion vehicles, including the first full-production V6 engine. In 1969, Fiat purchased Lancia, but the marque continued producing vehicles through the ’70s and ’80s, when it found a successful niche in rally car racing. When Fiat Auto became Fiat Group in 2007, Lancia again continued with it and rebranded in 2011 to design new vehicles built by Chrysler. When FCA changed to Stellantis in 2021, there was uncertainty regarding Lancia’s future. But Stellantis, under its Dare Forward strategy, gave a new lease of life to Lancia as an EV brand.



It has launched the Dare Forward 2030 plan to aid its transition to a carbon net-zero entity by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030. The auto giant aims to double net revenues to $335 billion annually by 2030 and maintain double-digit profit margins as it looks to ramp up efforts to bring electrified versions of its cars. It also intends to have more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030.



It is remarkable that Stellantis, with an impressive portfolio of 14 renowned brands, is set to rev up the electrification journey with exhilarating product offerings. The recent news about Lancia testifies Stellantis’ focused efforts toward electrification.



Shares of STLA have lost 12.2% over a year compared with the industry’s 42.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

STLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked players in the auto space – CarParts.com PRTS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN and Genuine Parts Company GPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



CarParts has an expected earnings growth rate of 85% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 72.7% upward over the past 30 days.



Allison has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 30 days.



Genuine Parts has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward in the past 30 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.