Stellantis (STLA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed the latest trading day at $24.74, indicating a +0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%.

Shares of the automaker have depreciated by 13.07% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Stellantis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2024.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.08 per share and a revenue of $204.54 billion, signifying shifts of -5.44% and +8.08%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Stellantis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.7% decrease. As of now, Stellantis holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Stellantis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.25, so one might conclude that Stellantis is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, STLA's PEG ratio is currently 0.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.37.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

