Stellantis (STLA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Stellantis (STLA) closed at $14.11, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Shares of the automaker have appreciated by 6.1% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Stellantis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $169.44 billion, which would represent changes of -58.48% and -17.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Stellantis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.19% decrease. At present, Stellantis boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stellantis has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.06, so one might conclude that Stellantis is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

