Stellantis (STLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stellantis (STLA) closed at $16.42, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the automaker had lost 9.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stellantis as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2023.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $190.57 billion, which would represent changes of -14.82% and +7.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6% higher. Stellantis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Stellantis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.26.

Meanwhile, STLA's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

