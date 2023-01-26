Stellantis (STLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stellantis (STLA) closed at $15.39, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had gained 10.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stellantis as it approaches its next earnings release.

STLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.60 per share and revenue of $182.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8% and +3.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% higher. Stellantis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Stellantis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.23.

It is also worth noting that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.