Stellantis (STLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed the most recent trading day at $13.40, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had lost 18.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 17.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stellantis as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.37 per share and revenue of $176.17 billion, which would represent changes of -12.6% and +76.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.83% higher within the past month. Stellantis is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Stellantis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.34, so we one might conclude that Stellantis is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that STLA has a PEG ratio of 0.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.