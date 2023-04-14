Stellantis (STLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stellantis (STLA) closed at $18.86, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the automaker had gained 9.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 14.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stellantis as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $190.08 billion, which would represent changes of -19.64% and +7.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stellantis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Stellantis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.95, which means Stellantis is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

