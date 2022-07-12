Stellantis (STLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed the most recent trading day at $12.27, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had lost 6.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stellantis as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $176.5 billion, which would represent changes of -13.2% and +76.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Stellantis is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Stellantis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.98, so we one might conclude that Stellantis is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. STLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

