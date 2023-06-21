Stellantis (STLA) Fuels Innovation, Invests in 11 Green Startups

Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Stellantis STLA, has made strides toward its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan by investing in 11 innovative sustainable mobility entities, consisting of 10 startups and one undisclosed mobility venture fund. Designed to drive innovation and speed up the adoption of novel mobility technologies, these investments represent Stellantis' commitment to pioneering a sustainable future for mobility.

The three core pillars of the Dare Forward 2030 strategy — Care, Tech, and Value — underpin each investment decision. Aligned with these pillars, the funded startups offer groundbreaking technologies and solutions in the realm of sustainable manufacturing, e-mobility, carbon capture, AI and data science, vehicle analytics, and decarbonization materials platform among others.

Under the Care category, Stellantis Ventures backs three ventures — 6K, Beweelsociety, and NetZero. 6K focuses on clean, low-carbon emission material production for EV batteries and other applications. Beweelsociety, a startup rooted in Stellantis, is developing connected e-bikes and a range of services through a unique digital app, with the first e-bikes set to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2023. NetZero specializes in long-term carbon removal from the atmosphere by turning agricultural residues into biochar, a carbon form that can improve agricultural yields and reduce the need for fertilizers.

The Tech pillar sees investments in five technology startups — Nauto, Trails Offroad, Viaduct, Geoflex, and Envisics. Nauto's safety system uses AI and computer vision technology to assess both driver behavior risk and external road risk, with its solution set to be available this summer in the United States on Stellantis commercial fleet vehicles. Trails Offroad offers a digital library of detailed offroad trail guides that can be loaded in the Jeep Uconnect system, with the service set to begin in summer 2023. Viaduct is an AI platform that improves vehicle analytics for quality and maintenance. Geoflex augments the accuracy and operation of all global navigation satellite systems receivers. Envisics pioneers dynamic holographic technologies for augmented reality head-up displays and automotive sensor systems.

Finally, in the Value pillar, investments include Electra Vehicles and Lyten. Electra Vehicles provides battery software solutions for electric mobility, using AI and machine learning to enhance battery power. Lyten has developed Lyten 3D Graphene, a decarbonization materials platform tunable for a range of advanced applications such as lightweight composites, advanced sensors, and a sustainable lithium-sulfur battery with higher energy density and lower carbon footprint.

These investments reflect Stellantis Ventures' commitment to nurturing innovation and pushing the boundaries of sustainable mobility. They mark a significant step in Stellantis' journey toward a more sustainable and customer-centric future.

Stellantis Ventures, since its inception in March 2022, has been instrumental in helping Stellantis push toward its Dare Forward 2030 targets. These ambitious goals include deep emission cuts to slash CO2 by half by 2030, ensuring that 100% of passenger car sales in Europe and 50% in the United States are battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and achieving carbon neutrality by 2038. Furthermore, the company has plans to double its net revenues by 2030 and sustain double-digit adjusted operating income margins throughout the decade. Stellantis currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

