Stellantis (STLA) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed at $13.64 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

The automaker's stock has dropped by 12.79% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Stellantis in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 31, 2024.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $174.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -58.32% and -8.03%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.01% lower within the past month. Stellantis is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stellantis has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.08 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.35, which means Stellantis is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.75.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

