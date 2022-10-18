Stellantis (STLA) Exhibits Futuristic EVs at Paris Motor Show

At the ongoing Paris Motor Show, Stellantis N.V. STLA recently displayed an impressive portfolio of electric vehicles (EVs), showcasing its prowess in the electrification domain.



The French automaker exhibited offerings from DS Automobiles, Jeep and Peugeot at the event.



The Jeep Brand stole the show with the launch of the all-new Jeep Avenger, its first fully electric Jeep SUV. This is a prelude to introducing a portfolio of all-new Jeep battery EVs in Europe.



The new Avenger, produced at STLA’s Poland plant, is equipped with standard Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control, bringing high levels of capability. The Jeep Avenger has a new generation electric propulsion system combining a new electric motor and a new battery, providing electric powertrain calibration. Moreover, it offers a wide range of driving assistance features and boasts Level 2 autonomous driving, allowing speed and trajectory adjustments.



The brand also debuted the Avenger 4x4 Concept, demonstrating its off-roading capabilities that comprise higher ground clearance, robust tow hooks, all-terrain tires and tracks.



DS Automobiles also garnered attention with many first-time launches. It introduced an extraordinarily young and 100% electrified range. The New DS 3 E-TENSE made its first public appearance in a 100% electric livery, offering up to 402 km autonomy and superseding the DS 3 CROSSBACK. The DS 4 got a complete upgrade and was launched in its plug-in hybrid version with an extended autonomy range.



The New DS 7 E-TENSE 4x4 360 is developed with DS PERFORMANCE and has a sportier design. It is more dynamic. Lastly, the DS 9 Opéra Première showcased French luxury with a new interior, designed by the Colours and Materials team and the DS Automobiles master upholsterers, based in Paris.



Peugeot launched its dynamic fastback Peugeot 408, a new 400-km range version of the earlier Peugeot E-208, the most sold EV in France, and a new fully electric Scooter. Peugeot stated its intention to rapidly electrify its range and launch at least 5 full electric models within a couple of years, aiming for 100% electric offering to all models by 2025.



The Mulhouse facility will develop the future Peugeot e-308 sedan and station wagon, and Peugeot e-408. Besides, Peugeot noted that in the upcoming weeks, the Lion Brand will disclose the Peugeot Inception Concept, the brand’s vision for the next-generation e-Native cars. The concept will target 100% of the PEUGEOT models sold in Europe to be all-electric by 2030. Peugeot’s phenomenal offering will likely be a breakthrough in the electrified mobility space.



Management opined that its electric offerings will be beneficial to France in the near future. The country is expected to have a total of 12 battery EVs produced in five factories by 2024 with a whopping one million vehicle manufacturing capacity. Additionally, key electric components, e-DCTs gearboxes and batteries will be manufactured at seven sites across the nation using French technologies.



Stellantis has been focusing on expediting its electrification plans of late and its electrified line-up complements its ambitious Dare Forward 2030 plan. STLA aims to cover 40% of sales in the United States and 70% of sales in Europe from low-emission vehicles by 2030.



It also targets 50% of passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States and 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe by the end of this decade. Plus, STLA aims to be a carbon-free entity by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030. In addition, Stellantis intends to have more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

STLA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Cummins Inc. CMI, CarParts.com PRTS and Dorman Products DORM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cummins has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI’s current-year earnings has been revised 0.3% upward in the past 30 days.



CarParts has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been constant over the past 30 days.



Dorman has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been steady over the past 30 days.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cummins Inc. (CMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Stellantis N.V. (STLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.