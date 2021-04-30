Stellantis (STLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.57, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the automaker had lost 6.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 4.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STLA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2021.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $180.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +131.62% and +80.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for STLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. STLA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, STLA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.15, so we one might conclude that STLA is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

