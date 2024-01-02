Stellantis (STLA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Stellantis (STLA) ended the recent trading session at $23.05, demonstrating a -1.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.64%.

Shares of the automaker have appreciated by 6.1% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Stellantis in its upcoming release.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.74 per share and revenue of $199.84 billion, indicating changes of +2.5% and +5.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% downward. Stellantis is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Stellantis is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.56, which means Stellantis is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STLA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.