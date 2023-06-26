Stellantis (STLA) & Archer Partnership Moves to Execution Phase

Stellantis N.V. STLA and Archer announced that their strategic manufacturing partnership has reached the next level with the ongoing construction of the world’s first high-volume eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft manufacturing facility located on the nearly 100-acre Covington campus in Georgia. The automaker increased its exposure in Archer via a series of stock purchases in the open market.



Carlose Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said that both companies are putting their best foot forward to bring scalable manufacturing of Archer’s aircraft online in mid-2024. Stellantis believes that this unconventional partnership is setting the standard for cross-industry collaboration, which will continue to support the company’s strategy of leading the industry by providing freedom of mobility in all ways.



Archer intends to achieve commercialization at scale and attaining high-volume manufacturing is critical to its plan.



The goal of both companies is to leverage their respective strengths in the manufacturing ramp-up phase to acquire the desired aircraft production scale to meet Archer’s commercialization plan.



As both companies stride toward bringing this facility online by mid-2024, Stellantis personnel have joined forces with Archer to support operational readiness with the current focus on manufacturing automation and component sourcing. Stellantis personnel are present in almost all areas of Archer’s operation, including engineering, manufacturing, quality, facility, human resources and supply chain.



Initially, the manufacturing operation will produce up to 650 aircraft per year. The capacity can be expanded to achieve the production of 2,300 aircraft per year, which could make this site the world’s leading aircraft manufacturing facility by volume.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

STLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN manufactures fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. ALSN’s shares are up 29.7% year-to-date.



Allison has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 9.1% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 19.53%.



Li Auto, Inc. LI designs, develops, manufactures and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li’s shares are up 62.8% year-to-date.



Li Auto has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM score of B. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2,400%.



Wabash National WNC is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America. WNC’s shares are up 17.5% year-to-date.



Wabash has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 47.9% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 90.67%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.