Stellantis (STLA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Stellantis (STLA) closed the most recent trading day at $26.92, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the automaker witnessed a loss of 2.42% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 7.21% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Stellantis in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.18 per share and a revenue of $202.74 billion, signifying shifts of -3.89% and +7.13%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Stellantis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.38% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Stellantis presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Stellantis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.37 for its industry.

One should further note that STLA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

