US Markets
STLA

Stellantis signs framework deal for Fiat vehicle production in Algeria

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday it had signed a framework agreement with Algeria to develop activities of its Fiat brand in the county, including for local production of vehicles.

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STA.MI said on Thursday it had signed a framework agreement with Algeria to develop activities of its Fiat brand in the county, including for local production of vehicles.

The deal covers a project for the development in Algeria of industrial, after-sales and spare parts activities for Fiat, as well as the development of the automotive sector in the country, Stellantis said in a statement, after signing the agreement with the director of cooperation of Algeria's industry ministry.

The world's fourth-largest carmaker, which houses brands including Peugeot, Citroen, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Opel, did not provide further details about the activities it will start under the agreement.

"The quality of the ongoing discussions makes us confident about the development prospects of the Fiat brand, which will be keen to meet the expectations of Algerian customers," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular