Stellantis signs agreement with rental firm SIXT to deliver 250,000 vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

January 16, 2024 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV STLAM.MI will sell up to 250,000 vehicles across Europe and North America over the next three years under a multi-billion euro agreement with rental firm SIXT SE SIXG.DE, the companies said on Tuesday.

Deliveries for a range of Stellantis' vehicles, from city cars to SUVs to trucks, will commence by the first quarter of 2024 and continue throughout the year.

The companies said they would also explore potential cooperation opportunities across different regions, including Stellantis' data as a service (DaaS) business.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

