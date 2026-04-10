Stellantis Shines in Q1, Giving Investors an Opportunity for Big Turnaround Gains

Key Points

The EV maker has faced many problems, including overlapping brands and high inventory.

Now, after repeated declines, Stellantis has quietly put together three quarters of gains.

First-quarter results show that Stellantis' Ram brand is helping drive sales higher.

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Everyone loves a good comeback story, and that's especially true if you can make a buck or two from it. That's the scenario for investors and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), which hasn't been a valuable investment over the past five years, as it embarks on a massive global turnaround.

The upside is that if Stellantis can solve some of its problems and regain sales traction, investors could realize strong returns in the medium term. For the first time in a while, there's evidence that the struggling automaker is gaining such traction.

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Is it time for investors to jump onboard the turnaround?

No, really, Stellantis shone

Stellantis has struggled mightily in recent years due to a combination of aging product lineups, ineffective inventory management, quality control issues, and high vehicle pricing. Stellantis' strategy of higher pricing sent customers fleeing to rivals for value, which amplified inventory issues and even stirred up a near revolt from dealers as they grappled with significant market share decline.

While Stellantis has immense work left to do with its massive turnaround ambitions, the first quarter brought rare and welcomed news for investors. The lucrative U.S. auto market posted a challenging Q1 result, primarily due to a tough comparison to a strong March and 2025 Q1 when looming U.S. tariffs sent consumers rushing to purchase early. But Stellantis bucked the industry downtrend.

In fact, Q1 deliveries fell at stalwarts General Motors, Toyota Motor, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor, Nissan Motor, Subaru, and BMW Group. Meanwhile, as most of the industry posted sales declines, Stellantis bucked the trend with Q1 sales rising 4.1%, driven by two of its biggest and most critical brands: Jeep and Ram.

Better yet, while Jeep's 2.8% was a victory during a rough quarter for the industry, Ram shone with a 20% sales gain. Ram pickup trucks posted a 25% gain with the 1500 posting its best Q1 since 2023. The reason this is critical for investors is that the Ram brand is focused on high-margin sales of full-size trucks and commercial vans. While Fiat generates much attention for its high volume, Ram is arguably Stellantis' single most important brand for the bottom line.

What it all means

"There have been plenty of challenges facing the industry this quarter, but these results are proof that we are effectively activating our business reset. They also reflect the confidence we have in our product lineup and dealer network," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. retail sales for Stellantis, in a statement.

Although Stellantis' early turnaround hasn't generated much buzz or gained much attention, it has quietly notched three consecutive quarterly sales gains. That's a big shifting of gears from the prior seven consecutive annual sales declines.

It's important for investors to see the big picture here. The global automotive industry is going through massive changes. The production of driverless vehicles and software-defined vehicles is accelerating along with shifting dynamics, including a wave of highly competitive and affordable Chinese brands expanding globally.

Stellantis faces a mountain of internal issues to solve and external problems to navigate, but a decade from now we may look back at this moment as the time the automaker began rebounding from rock bottom.

Should you buy stock in Stellantis right now?

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Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.