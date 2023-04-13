Stellantis shareholders approve CEO Tavares remuneration for 2022

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI shareholders on Thursday approved the compensation package for the carmaker's top management, including for CEO Carlos Tavares, after rejecting it last year.

In a consultative-only vote, around 80% of Stellantis shareholders voted in favor of the 2022 executive remuneration report for senior managers at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the world's third largest carmaker.

Total remuneration for Tavares, including long-term incentives which might not necessarily turn in full into a payment, amounted last year to around 23.5 million euros ($25.6 million), higher than 19.2 million euros in 2021.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

