Stellantis sees strong U.S. sales this year as fears of market downturn grow

April 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI Chief Executive Carlos Tavares on Wednesday took a bullish stance on the U.S. market, forecasting a sales increase this year, despite rising fears of a downturn led by a global chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis.

Speaking at the carmaker's annual shareholders' meeting, Tavares said Stellantis was confirming its forecast for a group's double-digit operating income margin this year, and added that expected sales in North America, especially in its highly profitable U.S. business, should rise 3%.

The company, whose brands include Jeep, Ram, Opel and Maserati, reported an above-target adjusted operating profit margin of 11.8% last year, with a record 16.3% in North America, where it sells highly-profitable Jeep and Ram pickup truck models.

Light vehicle sales fell 17% in the United States in the first quarter.

Research firm Cox Automotive last month cut its forecast for U.S. car and light truck sales in all of 2022 to 15.3 million vehicles, down 700,000 from its January outlook which pointed to a 7% increase versus 2021. It however added the caveat that hitting the new target will require significant improvement in supply chain disruptions.

Tavares also said the company expects sales to be up or stable in all of its major markets and reiterated a forecast for a positive cash flow at the end of this year.

