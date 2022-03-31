Stellantis says Russian van plant running out of parts

TURIN, March 31 (Reuters) - A Stellantis STLA.MI van plant in Russia will have to close shortly as it is running out of parts, the company's chief executive Carlos Tavares said on Thursday.

The company has previously said it had suspended all exports and imports of vehicles with Russia, where it operates a van-making plant in the city of Kaluga, in partnership with Mitsubishi 8058.T. Production in Kaluga remains for the local market at the moment.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.