US Markets
STLA

Stellantis says Q1 sales rose 12% on strong pricing and vehicle mix

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday its sales rose 12% in the first quarter of this year supported by strong pricing and vehicle mix, but also by favourable exchange rate effects.

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI said on Thursday its sales rose 12% in the first quarter of this year supported by strong pricing and vehicle mix, but also by favourable exchange rate effects.

Net revenues amounted to 41.5 billion euros ($44.1 billion) in the January-March period versus 37.0 billion euro pro-forma sales a year earlier.

The result topped analyst expectations of 36.9 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

"Our full-year guidance for double-digit adjusted operating income margins and positive cash-flow is confirmed, despite supply and inflationary headwinds, as good product momentum and strategic partnerships continue to pave the way," Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said in a statement.

Shipments however fell 12% in the quarter, mainly due to the impact of unfilled semiconductor orders, the world's fourth largest carmaker said. ($1 = 0.9422 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Keith Weir)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular