Stellantis says no merger plans in the works after Renault report

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI Chairman John Elkann on Monday denied the carmaker was hatching merger plans, responding to press speculation about a possible French-led tie-up with rival Renault RENA.PA.

"There is no plan under consideration regarding merger operations with other manufacturers," Elkann said in a statement, adding that the group was focused on the execution of its long-term business plan.

Elkann also heads Exor EXOR.AS, the Agnelli family holding company that is the largest single shareholder in Stellantis.

Shares in French carmaker Renault RENA.PA initially rose more than 4% on Monday, with traders citing media speculation over the potential combination. They pared gains to 1% after the Elkann's comments.

Renault has a much lower market valuation than Stellantis, the product of a merger in 2021 between France's PSA group and Fiat Chrysler, with brands including Fiat, Peugeot and Jeep.

Equita analysts said such a deal would face clear antitrust obstacles, along with social issues resulting from a duplication of facilities in France.

Stellantis has come under fire from the Italian government, which has accused it of acting against the national interest on occasions. Industry Minister Adolfo Urso last week raised the prospect of the Italian government taking a stake in Stellantis to help to balance the French influence.

