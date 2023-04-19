Stellantis says Natalie Knight to replace Richard Palmer as CFO

Adds details from statement, background

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI on Wednesday announced Natalie Knight would replace Richard Palmer as chief financial officer, and that she would join the automaker no later than July 10.

A U.S. national, Knight has been CFO at Dutch food retailer Ahold Delhaize AD.AS since early 2020. In January, the company said she would leave the group to pursue another career opportunity in the U.S.

Before joining Ahold Delhaize, Knight had been CFO at Denmark's Arla Foods and has held positions in several companies across different industries, including senior finance roles at Adidas ADSGn.DE, Stellantis said in a statement.

Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said Knight's experience and demonstrated business transformation leadership make her "the right leader" to help the group pursue its strategies.

"I'm convinced that she will play a strategic role in setting the new impetus and unleashing the great potential of Stellantis' value," he said.

The world's third largest carmaker said current CFO Palmer, who was previously CFO at Fiat Chrysler and held the role after its merger with Peugeot maker PSA in early 2021, planned to leave Stellantis on June 30 "to ensure a smooth handover", without giving further details.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

