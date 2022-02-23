US Markets
Stellantis says FY operating profit margin tops target

Stellantis said the margin on its adjusted operating profit rose to 11.8% last year, above its target of around 10%, thanks to strong execution on synergies, which generated around 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in net cash benefits.

"Record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tavares next week will present the group's business plan, just over a year after Stellantis was created through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

The group, which generated an industrial free cash flow of over 6 billion euros last year, proposed to pay out 3.3 billion euros in ordinary dividends, equal to 1.05 euros per share.

($1 = 0.8829 euros)

