Stellantis says Berlingo, SpaceTourer now on order in electric only

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV STLA.MI on Thursday said that from this month customers would only be able to order the electric model of Citroen's Berlingo and SpaceTourer models.

"The e-Berlingo and e-SpaceTourer, the electric versions of these two models, become the only offer available to retail clients from the beginning of January, 2022," Stellantis said in a statement.

Stellantis wants low emission vehicles to account for 70% of sales by 2030.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Richard Lough)

