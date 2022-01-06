US Markets
STLA

Stellantis says Berlingo, SpaceTourer now on order in electric only

Contributor
Gilles Guillaume Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Stellantis NV on Thursday said that from this month customers would only be able to order the electric model of Citroen's Berlingo and SpaceTourer models.

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV STLA.MI on Thursday said that from this month customers would only be able to order the electric model of Citroen's Berlingo and SpaceTourer models.

"The e-Berlingo and e-SpaceTourer, the electric versions of these two models, become the only offer available to retail clients from the beginning of January, 2022," Stellantis said in a statement.

Stellantis wants low emission vehicles to account for 70% of sales by 2030.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Richard Lough)

((Email: richard.lough@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +33 1 80 98 12 45 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular