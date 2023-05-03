Stellantis revenues rise 14% in Q1 as better chip supply supported shipments

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI said on Wednesday its revenue grew 14% in the first quarter of this year on higher shipments, favoured by an improvement in semiconductor supply, and strong net pricing power.

Net revenues amounted to 47.2 billion euros ($52 billion) in the January-March period, topping analyst expectations of 45.5 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Consolidated shipments were up 7% in the quarter to around 1.48 million units, Stellantis said, adding the group would add nine new batter electric vehicles (BEV) to its offering this year.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing Federico Maccioni)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.