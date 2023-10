Stellantis revenue rose 7% in Q3, sees US strike impact of 3 bln euros

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI said on Tuesday its sales rose 7% in the third quarter, while the six-week strikes in the United States over salary increases had an overall negative impact on the group's revenue of around 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

The U.S. strikes against the Detroit Three, which broke last month and are ending this week after tentative agreements, would cost Stellantis less than 750 million euros in terms of profitability, CFO Natalie Knight said in a media call, adding that was the smallest impact among the Detroit Three.

Net revenue at the world's third largest automaker amounted to 45.1 billion euros in the July-September period, versus analyst expectations of 43.7 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9436 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume, editing Federico Maccioni)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.