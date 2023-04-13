US Markets
Stellantis retains strong pricing power in North America, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

April 13, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI has managed to preserve a strong pricing power in North America, its CEO Carlos Tavares told shareholders on Thursday, in contrast with signs of pricing power declining for global automakers, with possible impacts on margins.

Electric car maker TeslaTSLA.O earlier this month cut its prices in the United States, the fifth such cut in its largest market since the start of the year.

