CAGR

Stellantis reshuffles European financing operations through new JVs with banks

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Stellantis said on Friday it had entered exclusive talks with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Santander as it seeks to overhaul its financing operations in Europe through new partnerships.

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLSA.MI said on Friday it had entered exclusive talks with BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and Santander SAN.MC as it seeks to overhaul its financing operations in Europe through new partnerships.

The world's fourth largest carmaker said it aimed to create a 50-50 operational leasing company with Credit Agricole Consumer Finance, while reorganising its financing activities through joint ventures in each country with BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Santander Consumer Finance.

The relevant agreements could be signed in the first quarter of next year, while the transaction are expected be completed in the first half 2023, Stellantis added in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR SAN STLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters