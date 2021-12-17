Stellantis reshuffles European financing operations through new JVs with banks

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLSA.MI said on Friday it had entered exclusive talks with BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and Santander SAN.MC as it seeks to overhaul its financing operations in Europe through new partnerships.

The world's fourth largest carmaker said it aimed to create a 50-50 operational leasing company with Credit Agricole Consumer Finance, while reorganising its financing activities through joint ventures in each country with BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Santander Consumer Finance.

The relevant agreements could be signed in the first quarter of next year, while the transaction are expected be completed in the first half 2023, Stellantis added in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

