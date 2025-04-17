Stellantis to Release First Quarter 2025 Shipments and Revenues on April 30

Stellantis will announce its First Quarter 2025 shipments and revenues on April 30, 2025, with a live webcast.

Stellantis N.V. has announced that it will release its First Quarter 2025 Shipments and Revenues on April 30, 2025. A live audio webcast and conference call will take place at 1:00 p.m. CEST / 7:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. The related press release and presentation materials will be available on Stellantis' corporate website at around 8:00 a.m. CEST / 2:00 a.m. EDT.

Stellantis to Announce First Quarter 2025









Shipments and Revenues on April 30







AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2025 –





Stellantis N.V



.



announced today that its First Quarter 2025 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.





A live audio webcast and conference call for the First Quarter 2025 Shipments and Revenues will begin at 1:00 p.m. CEST / 7:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.





The related press release and presentation material are expected to be posted under the



Investors



section of the Stellantis corporate website (



www.stellantis.com



) at approximately 8:00 a.m. CEST / 2:00 a.m. EDT on April 30, 2025.





Details for accessing this presentation are available under the



Investors



section of the corporate website. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.





# # #









About Stellantis











Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep







®







, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit







www.stellantis.com







.















For more information, contact:













Fernão SILVEIRA



+31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com











Nathalie ROUSSEL



+33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com











communications@stellantis.com









www.stellantis.com













