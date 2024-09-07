News & Insights

Stellantis Recalls About 1.5 Mln Ram Pickup Trucks Worldwide For Stability Control Software Issue

September 07, 2024 — 11:53 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Stellantis is recalling about 1.5 million Ram pickup trucks worldwide to address a software issue that may disable the electronic stability control system, according to several media reports.

The recall reportedly includes specific trucks from the 2019 and 2021 through 2024 model years, with the majority located in North America.

Stellantis reportedly explained that the anti-lock brake software in these trucks could inadvertently deactivate the stability control system, which helps manage the throttle and brakes to prevent skidding. The company is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

