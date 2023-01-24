US Markets
STLA

Stellantis recalls 76,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over engine issue

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 24, 2023 — 08:20 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stellantis's STLA.MI U.S. unit said Tuesday it is recalling 76,000 plug-in hybrid electric minivans because a short circuit could cause the engine to stall unexpectedly.

The recall covers 67,000 2017-23 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans in the United States and about 9,000 in other countries. The automaker said an internal transmission wiring connector may short circuit, resulting in an unexpected engine shutdown.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.