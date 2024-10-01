Stellantis Recalls 194K Hybrid Jeep SUVs Over Fire Risk

(RTTNews) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced Tuesday it is recalling a total of 194,245 plug-in hybrid electric Jeep SUVs to resolve a potential fire risk. These include 154,032 SUVs in the United States, 14,038 in Canada, 673 in Mexico and 25,502 in certain markets outside North America.

This recall involves certain model-year 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs and model-year 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs. The company estimates that 5 percent of the recalled vehicles may have the defect that can potentially cause a fire.

The company said the recall was initiated on discovery of 13 fires after a routine company review of customer data led to an internal investigation. These vehicles were parked and turned off at the time the fire occurred.

Until a remedy is obtained, the company has advised owners of the recalled vehicles to park them away from structures or other vehicles and to refrain from recharging. The company has noticed that vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted. The company urges owners to follow the instructions on their recall notices while it notifies affected customers and schedules a service.

In early September, Stellantis recalled about 1.5 million Ram pickup trucks worldwide to address a software issue that may disable the electronic stability control system. The recall included specific trucks from the 2019 and 2021 through 2024 model years, with the majority located in North America.

In mid-June, Stellantis recalled nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras. It involved certain 2021-2022 Dodge Durango, 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500, 2022-2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Ram Promaster vehicles.

