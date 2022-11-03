Stellantis Q3 Revenues Up 29%

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA), on Thursday, reported a strong revenue growth in the third quarter, primarily reflecting higher volumes, continued strong net pricing and favorable FX translation effects.

The company's Q3 net revenues grew 29% to €42.1 billion from € billion generated a year ago.

Consolidated shipments amounted to 1,281k units, up 13% y-o-y, primarily due to improvement in semiconductor order fulfillment versus Q3 2021.

Total new vehicle inventory totaled 926k units at September 30, 2022. Company inventory was 275k units, up 179k units from December 31, 2021, primarily in Enlarged Europe due to logistics challenges.

