Markets
STLA

Stellantis Q3 Revenues Up 29%

November 03, 2022 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA), on Thursday, reported a strong revenue growth in the third quarter, primarily reflecting higher volumes, continued strong net pricing and favorable FX translation effects.

The company's Q3 net revenues grew 29% to €42.1 billion from € billion generated a year ago.

Consolidated shipments amounted to 1,281k units, up 13% y-o-y, primarily due to improvement in semiconductor order fulfillment versus Q3 2021.

Total new vehicle inventory totaled 926k units at September 30, 2022. Company inventory was 275k units, up 179k units from December 31, 2021, primarily in Enlarged Europe due to logistics challenges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter