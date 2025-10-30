Stellantis Q3 Net Revenues, Volume Rise; Confirms H2 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Dutch automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) reported Thursday higher net revenues and shipments in the third quarter.

Net revenues in the quarter climbed 13 percent to 37.2 billion euros from 33 billion euros last year. The growth in revenues primarily reflected growth in North America, Enlarged Europe and Middle East & Africa, while South America saw a moderate decrease.

Consolidated shipments totaled 1.3 million units, a 13 percent increase from last year's 1.15 million units. Combined shipments grew 14 percent to 1.33 million units.

Global sales increased 4 percent year-over-year, driven by growth across Middle East & Africa, North America, and Enlarged Europe regions.

Sales momentum in the U.S. improved, with a 6 percent increase in sales year-over-year.

Further, the company maintained its guidance for the second half, still anticipating improvement in net revenues, AOI margin in low-single digits, and Industrial free cash flows compared to the first half.

