News & Insights

Markets
STLA

Stellantis Q3 Net Revenues Up 7% YoY - Quick Facts

October 31, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) reported that its third quarter net revenues increased 7% year-over-year driven by continued strength in shipments. The "Third Engine" achieved 25% revenue growth year-over-year. Global BEV sales were up 37%.

Third quarter net revenues was 45.1 billion euros, up 7% compared to a year ago, mainly reflecting improved volume and consistent pricing, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts. Consolidated shipments were 1,427 thousand units, up 11%.

"We are focused on maintaining our momentum by delivering industry-leading profitability and cash flows, addressing critical near-term industry challenges, and continuing our electrification and technology transformation. This growth is propelling the execution of our Dare Forward 2030 strategy," said Natalie Knight, CFO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.