Stellantis Q1 Net Revenues Down 14%; Suspends 2025 Financial Guidance

April 30, 2025 — 02:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. reported first quarter net revenues of 35.8 billion euros, a 14% decrease from a year ago. The company said this decline was primarily due to lower volume, adverse regional mix and price normalization.

For the three months ending March 31, 2025, consolidated shipments were 1,217 thousand units, a 9% decrease from the same period in 2024. The reduction in shipments was mainly due to lower production in North America, resulting from an extended holiday downtime in January, as well as impacts of product transitions and decreased LCV volumes in Enlarged Europe.

The company said it is suspending 2025 financial guidance due to evolving tariff policies, as well as the difficulty predicting possible impacts on market volumes and the competitive landscape.

