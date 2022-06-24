Stellantis production stoppages in France linked to Continental -paper

Adds detail

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Current production stoppages at two Stellantis STLA.MI auto plants in France stem from shortages in components from German supplier Continental CONG.DE, business daily La Tribune reported on Friday.

"According to our information, the German automotive supplier is unable to deliver its connected navigation system," La Tribune reported, without identifying its sources.

A Stellantis spokesperson said the group would not comment on individual suppliers and reiterated that current stoppages at a Citroen plant in Rennes and a Peugeot plant in Sochaux were related to bottlenecks in semiconductor supply.

Continental declined to comment. Its shares opened flat on Friday morning.

Stellantis said on Wednesday it was halting production at its Rennes-La Janais Citroen plant in Brittany until July 3 due to a chip shortage.

It said a halt at the Sochaux Peugeot plant in eastern France would be extended until the end of next week.

The group will also stop operations at its Melfi plant in southern Italy from late June 28 to July 2 due to a "structural" shortage of semiconductors.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Jan Schwartz; editing by Tassilo Hummel and Jason Neely)

