Stellantis plans some 2,250 temporary layoffs at Italian Mirafiori plant

January 15, 2024 — 11:13 am EST

Written by for Reuters

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis will temporarily lay-off about 2,250 workers at its Mirafiori plant in the Italian city of Turin in the coming weeks in response to weak demand, unions said on Monday.

The lay-offs will apply from Feb. 12 to March 3 and affect 1,250 workers making the electric Fiat 500 and a further 1,000 producing Maserati models, a company spokesperson said, confirming a union statement.

Unions said they were concerned about the lay-offs and called for talks with the company as soon as possible. Stellantis brought in similar measures for a period in late October and early November last year when demand was again subdued.

An Italian union said last week that buyers were holding off on purchasing electric vehicles as they waited for the government to provide incentives to boost take-up.

