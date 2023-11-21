News & Insights

US Markets

Stellantis plans new gigafactory in Europe in possible JV with China's CATL

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

November 21, 2023 — 01:55 am EST

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI aims to build a new gigafactory in Europe, to produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, as part of a possible joint venture with CATL 300750.SZ, the automaker's head of supply chain said on Tuesday.

Stellantis and the Chinese EV battery giant earlier on Tuesday announced a preliminary agreement for the supply of battery cells and modules for the automaker's electric vehicle (EV) production in Europe, adding they were also considering to set up a 50-50 joint venture.

Stellantis Global Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Maxime Picat said in a media roundtable a "few more months" were needed to finalise the JV plan with CATL, while declining to provide details about the possible location of the new battery-making facility.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.