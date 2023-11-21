Stellantis plans new gigafactory in Europe in possible JV with China's CATL

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI aims to build a new gigafactory in Europe, to produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, as part of a possible joint venture with CATL 300750.SZ, the automaker's head of supply chain said on Tuesday.

Stellantis and the Chinese EV battery giant earlier on Tuesday announced a preliminary agreement for the supply of battery cells and modules for the automaker's electric vehicle (EV) production in Europe, adding they were also considering to set up a 50-50 joint venture.

Stellantis Global Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Maxime Picat said in a media roundtable a "few more months" were needed to finalise the JV plan with CATL, while declining to provide details about the possible location of the new battery-making facility.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)

