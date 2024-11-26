Stellantis plans to consolidate UK manufacturing, close Luton van plant

Stellantis (STLA) announced the start of a consultation with its employees and Trade Union partners on a proposal to consolidate its UK manufacturing of light commercial vehicles to create an all-electric, sustainable vehicle hub at its Ellesmere Port site in Cheshire through a GBP 50M investment. The proposal, made within the context of the UK’s ZEV Mandate, will potentially contribute to greater production efficiency, including additional production of the medium-sized K0 battery electric LCVs, and support the Company’s ambition to become the No. 1 LCV manufacturer globally. Ellesmere Port is proposed as the new all-electric UK LCV hub to take advantage of UK employees’ expertise on the new line, the site’s footprint and proximity to the Green Automotive Hub located at the adjacent Queen Elizabeth II Eastham docks and the recently constructed 59,500m Stellantis UK parts distribution centre. Whilst strengthening Ellesmere Port as its sustainable LCV hub in the UK with the transfer of Luton operations, Stellantis remains committed to acting responsibly toward its employees in Luton and, if the Company proposal is approved, will offer relocation support to facilitate employees wishing to transfer to the Ellesmere Port site with an attractive package, where hundreds of permanent jobs will be created. Dedicated comprehensive job support, including opportunities for retraining, for all employees affected will also be implemented in the very active Luton area, just one mile from the international airport. At the same time, Stellantis will work with local government and local employers to identify new employment opportunities within the Luton area for Stellantis employees who might be impacted by this proposal if it goes ahead.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.