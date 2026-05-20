Markets

Stellantis Plan Europe JV With Dongfeng Motor Group For Dongfeng Energy Vehicles

May 20, 2026 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), on Wednesday announced plans to form a Europe-based joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. focused on sales, distribution, manufacturing, purchasing and engineering activities for Dongfeng new energy vehicles in Europe.

The companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to establish a Stellantis-led 51/49 joint venture.

The proposed transaction remains subject to definitive agreements, customary approvals and closing conditions.

The company said that the proposed venture would oversee sales and distribution of Dongfeng's Voyah-branded premium new energy vehicles in designated European markets using Stellantis' distribution and after-sales network.

The partners also plan to localize production of Dongfeng new energy vehicle models at Stellantis' Rennes plant in France, in line with Made-in-Europe requirements.

Earlier this month, Stellantis and Dongfeng announced plans to produce new Peugeot and Jeep-branded new energy vehicles at the Wuhan plant in China for domestic and export markets starting in 2027.

Stellantis closed trading 0.81% lesser at $7.35 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock is trading 0.82% higher at $7.41.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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