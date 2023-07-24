Stellantis Partners Samsung SDI To Build Second Vehicle Battery Facility In US

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), an automotive company said on Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung SDI, the South Korean battery and electronic materials maker, to establish their second StarPlus Energy Gigafactory in the U.S.

The new facility will be established under the existing StarPlus Energy joint venture and the location of the new site is currently under review.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: "This new facility will contribute to reaching our aggressive target to offer at least 25 new battery-electric vehicles for the North American market by the end of the decade…"

The new plant will start production in 2027 with an initial annual output capacity of 34 gigawatt-hours or GWh.

In 2022, Stellantis and Samsung SDI had announced their plans to build a first battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana. The plant, expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2025, will have an annual production of 33 GWh, up from the initial target of 23 GWh.

As part of its efforts to boost the battery-electric vehicle sales, Stellantis said that it is securing around 400 GWh of battery capacity and is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038.

