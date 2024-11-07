Stellantis Partners with Infineon for EV Innovation

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.

Stellantis has partnered with Infineon Technologies to enhance the power architecture of its electric vehicles, aiming for improved energy efficiency and reduced costs. This collaboration will see Stellantis utilizing Infineon’s advanced semiconductors, including silicon carbide modules and intelligent power switches, to set a new standard in automotive innovation. The partnership underscores Stellantis’ commitment to offering sustainable and technologically advanced mobility solutions.

For further insights into IT:STLAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.