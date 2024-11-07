Stellantis Partners with Infineon for EV Innovation

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.
Stellantis has partnered with Infineon Technologies to enhance the power architecture of its electric vehicles, aiming for improved energy efficiency and reduced costs. This collaboration will see Stellantis utilizing Infineon’s advanced semiconductors, including silicon carbide modules and intelligent power switches, to set a new standard in automotive innovation. The partnership underscores Stellantis’ commitment to offering sustainable and technologically advanced mobility solutions.
For further insights into IT:STLAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.