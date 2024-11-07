News & Insights

Stellantis Partners with Infineon for EV Innovation

November 07, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.

Stellantis has partnered with Infineon Technologies to enhance the power architecture of its electric vehicles, aiming for improved energy efficiency and reduced costs. This collaboration will see Stellantis utilizing Infineon’s advanced semiconductors, including silicon carbide modules and intelligent power switches, to set a new standard in automotive innovation. The partnership underscores Stellantis’ commitment to offering sustainable and technologically advanced mobility solutions.

