Stellantis N.V. (WBAG:STLA) Price Target Decreased by 15.43% to 8.43

The average one-year price target for Stellantis N.V. (WBAG:STLA) has been revised to € 8,43 / share. This is a decrease of 15.43% from the prior estimate of € 9,97 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 5,04 to a high of € 13,09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.49% from the latest reported closing price of € 9,02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellantis N.V.. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 10.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLA is 0.43%, an increase of 15.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 1,283,550K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bpifrance holds 192,704K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 71,694K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,133K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 23.64% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 66,467K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,282K shares , representing a decrease of 23.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 85.85% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 49,885K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 39,424K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,000K shares , representing an increase of 23.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.